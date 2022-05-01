.

Fast-rising Nigerian contemporary gospel artist, King Ugee has dropped his much-anticipated EP titled “Announcement”

King Ugee born Okereafor Ugochukwu is renowned for his unique eclectic sound which infuses a blend of afrobeat with gospel melody to create the unique Afro-contemporary gospel sound. The versatile artist outdid himself in his new body of work which is bound to establish him as one of the top cats of the new generation of contemporary gospel music.

The “Announcement” is a five-track EP that would flood your soul with exceptional tunes as King Ugee captures his faith and relationship with God with his relatable lyrics and baritone voice. The upbeat tracks would rejig your consciousness as well as loosen your feet to swing to the melodious tunes.

“I consider myself a musical minister and Announcement EP is me reaching out to the world with the gospel with a unique sound the youths can relate with” King Ugee enthused.

Fondly called Kingdom Soldier, the Imo State-born musical minister’s latest EP has all it takes to top the charts as King Ugee wrote his heart into the body of work. The “Announcement” EP is out worldwide and available for streaming on all digital stores as well as in downloadable formats via Google search.