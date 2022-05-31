It was an exciting Children’s Day celebration at Ago-Egun community in Lagos as King Homes Charity, hosted many children to a fun filled Saturday with several exciting performance, educative activities with lots of freebies in commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day.

King Homes Charity (KHC) is a youth-run non-profit that recognizes the importance of framing the future of children from their early years, and the consequences of neglecting education.

Addressing the children, KHC’s founder Mr. Stephen Ogunjobi said “Children are society’s building blocks. They are its seeds which must be nurtured to yield productive trees, and bear good fruits for coming generations. We recognize the place of education in our society, and creating a sustainable support to help these environments and the people who live in them is our goal.

The children’s day party began with an inspiring chorusing of the Nigerian national anthem, followed by an introductory speech by Miss. Oluwafunke Aliu, KHC team member, after which a series of poetic renditions from the wonderful kids was delivered, a two fiercely contested musical chairs games among the children with the KHC volunteers were among many educative games, and exciting contest that was performed at the party.

The floor was also opened to all sorts of dance moves, including an awesome cultural music and dance exhibition from the children that displayed the rich heritage of the Egun people. The kids, volunteers, and residents all sweated it out to see who had the best body coordination to the tune of acclaimed Afrobeat music and watched as the best dancers were rewarded.

Mr. Stephen Ogunjobi spoke a few words on the theme: The Importance of Education. In his speech he also said that the organization is committed to bringing quality educational interventions to the children of Ago-Egun and highlighted what the community stands to gain from educating its children.

KHC has identified the welfare of children in under-served communities as a primary area of concern. These children, already disadvantaged by the deplorable state of the environment into which they were born, are often further neglected when social structures and basic amenities are not put in place. KHC has, since its founding, held regular programmes in these communities, assisting in providing food, literacy materials, hygiene products, and other care packages.

The founder also said, “humanity is one community. We cannot leave these children behind if society desires true development, because a tomorrow that is conducive for our dreams is only possible if we take everyone, including the children along.”

KHC established a learning center where it teaches the children (English) as a Second Language (ESL, center has been in operation since January 2022. The center was established in response to the dire need for education in this community, as 70% of the young population have never been to school or are drop outs. The organisation charged the general public to support them in ensuring quality education in the community with partnerships.”

KHC appreciates everyone whose financial aid and efforts made this event a reality, Beyoutiful and Gbagada FC whose support encouraged us greatly, and, lastly, KHC’s volunteers whose strength and camaraderie have been the reason for our organization’s progressive climb. KHC thanks you all. See you again next year.

About Ago-Egun community

The Ago-Egun community, a small fishing settlement at the edge of the Lagos lagoon overlooking the Third Mainland Bridge, is a tight-knit community of bilingual Egun people speaking their native Egun and Yoruba languages. The floor is usually marshy and mostly flooded in the rainy season. As one walks through the continuous alleys of the unstructured neighborhood, the smell of fresh fish and smoke from several homes and grills announce the occupation of the hundreds of families sharing the small tract of land the settlement sits on.

Twitter and IG Handle: @KH_Charity