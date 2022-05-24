By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) has expressed worry over the killing of Northerners in the South-East, saying Nigerians are no longer safe wherever they are.

Murtala Aliyu, Secretary-General of the ACF said ” if you look at the security of the country, It was quite unfortunate that today Nigerians are not safe in their country.

“Our main worry is regarding the situation in the South-East, yes the Northerners are equally victims but even the other Nigerians who are living there, are not safe, even the Igbo.I think the important thing is to look at it holistically beyond regional or sectarian issues.”

“So our own take, as ACF is that government must take this thing seriously. A lot of energy is being spent on this electioneering thing… If election is necessary, bringing a new government is necessary, but I think before this government leaves, we must do something about security.

“Otherwise, even an election will be impossible in some locations. At the moment some parts of the country are not conducive to elections, which means elections would not be conclusive. Once elections are not conclusive, do not adequately cover the country,,it means everything would be at question.I think it is important government brings all the attention to security. Secure the country.

“In the South-East, from the insurgents or IPOB or gunmen or whatever you call them, in the North the bandits, the ISWAP, Boko Haram and so on, it’s important government puts attention to security more than any other thing.

On the threat by terrorists that they will start killing the abducted train passengers in 7 days unless their demands were met, the ACF scribe said the Nigerian government should know that the responsibility of government is primarily, the life and safety of citizens, safety of their property and so on.



For God’s sake, government must do the necessary best, do all it takes, must secure these people alive. This is our position and I think the position of every reasonable person. “

