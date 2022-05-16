By Nwafor Sunday

Founder, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, AMEN, Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has urged Christians to defend their faith.

Mbaka disclosed this while reacting to the death of Deborah Samuel who was lynched on Thursday in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy.

Deborah was buried on Saturday in her hometown, Tunga Magajiya, in Rijau local government area of Niger State.

Reacting to the dastardly act, on Sunday, Fr. Mbaka said: “They have killed this child. They accused her of insulting Mohammed and killed her.

“This is what I have been saying. Christians are facing allots of battles. Christians should not begin to fight among themselves.

“Inter religious and intra religious war should stop. Inter and Intra denominational war should stop. I am pleading with those who are fighting against Fr Mbaka and Adoration Ministry to go to Sokoto and fight those who killed one of our daughters.

“Should that girl be killed? Every Christian should rise and defend our faith. The hour has come. It’s a challenge of faith. How many of them that insulted Jesus have been killed?

“Is it still one country? If Nigeria is going to be one country let it be, but if this is what we are going to be experiencing let everybody go home. I said it last Sunday and I am repeating it again.”