By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to a story where Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, an association of Fulani cattle breeders had accused it of attacking Fulani herdsmen in the Southeast and killing their cattle.

A statement by the Secretary General of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Engr. Saleh Hassan, threatened IPOB with legal action.

“The latest attacks that prompted this emergency press conference just happened yesterday (Sunday) and we have alerted our members, our leadership in the Southeast to take stock of the number of cattle killed and possible lives lost.

“The truck that was set ablaze is all over the social media and we saw a full load of cattle. A truck takes about 30 Cows. This is aside isolated cases of killings of herders going on, particularly in southeastern Nigeria by the terrorist group led by the detained Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB which portends a grave danger, because we will not fold our arms to continue to watch an outlawed organization killing our people in the Southeast. That is why we are calling on the security agencies to urgently take action to arrest the situation because we don’t want people to take laws into their hands.

“The latest attacks were carried out by IPoB because if you watch the videos which I will share with members of the press in case you don’t have it, they were speaking Igbo, they were proclaiming that their organization was behind it. They want to make sure they chase out every Fulani man in the Southeast, destroy their cattle. So it is not debatable.”

However, reacting to the above statement, IPOB’s publicity secretary, Emma Powerful via a telephone conversation told Vanguard that the IPOB is ready for Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, noting that the organisation backed down because IPOB is stronger than them.

His words: “They see themselves as strongest, why are they running? They have realised we are stronger than them. They want to go to court. Let them go, we are ready for them. Whichever means they want, we are ready. We will give it to them in full” he said.