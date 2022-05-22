.

…Urge Soludo to form local vigilantes

By Steve Oko

Igbo youths under the guise of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, have strongly condemned the gruesome murder of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, the member representing Aguata 2 state constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye.

Okoye who was abducted three days ago by unknown gunmen represented Governor Charles Soludo’s constituency.

COSEYL which blamed the menace on “the enemies of Igbo land”, claimed that the dastardly acted as a dangerous signal that the perpetrators were after the Governor.

According to COSEYL, perpetrators of the menace are invariably trying to delay the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The Igbo youth leaders urged Gov. Soludo to as a matter of urgency, set up a vigilante group to safeguard Anambra communities.

COSEYL in a statement by its President, Goodluck Ibem, described the incident as abominable and very strange to the custom of Igbo.

Below is a full text of the statement made available to Vanguard: “The killing of the young man in his prime by yet to be identified gunmen is wicked, barbaric, villainous and senseless. No sane society will accept such acts of wickedness perpetrated by these criminals. Something very urgent needs to be done immediately to put a stop to this ugly incident in our land.

“The Killing of the lawmaker is a direct attack on the Igbo race and all hands must be on deck to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book”.

“Of course, the truth is, the enemies of Ndigbo hell-bent on bringing Ndigbo backwards are at work. These criminals want to stop by all means the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody in Abuja.

“The murder of the lawmaker representing Charles Soludo at the Anambra State House of Assembly is a direct message to the Governor that they don’t want him to work for the release of Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody because his release will spoil their illicit business.

“The perpetrators and sponsors of the vicious attacks in Anambra State and South-East want to scare investors from coming to invest and want to destroy all businesses in Igboland. These criminals are fully aware of the consequences of their actions and they are fully committed to perpetuating the evil.

“It is no longer time for us to fold our hands and complain about the insecurity that has been brought to our doorsteps. Now is the time for all stakeholders, businessmen and women, youths, traditional rulers, and all those who have the interest of their home at heart to rise up and defend their homes and communities. We must rise up in unity to defend our land against these terrorists and cannibals.

“We are afraid that if something urgent is not done to salvage our land from these enemies of Ndigbo, the will be serious economic crisis and hardship in Igboland as people who use to come to South East to do businesses will avoid coming here and will be going to other places to do their businesses.

“We call on the Governor Charles Soludo to immediately form “Anambra Youth Security Guard (AYSG)” and ensure that the security outfit is fully funded to secure and protect their communities because only the owner of the land knows his land better than a foreigner.

“It is very important now that the court will grant Mazi Nnamdi Kanu access to address his supporters via media in other to calm down some frying nerves in the zone.

“We call on security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are arrested and brought to justice.”

Vanguard News Nigeria