Says ‘we bury religious leaders due to the poor security”

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev.Joseph John Hayab has confirmed that a Catholic Priest, Fr. Joseph Bako who was kidnapped in March 2022 has died in captivity.

Hayab told Vanguard on Wednesday night that ” he was killed by his abductors. We continue to bury people, religious leaders due to the poor management of security in our state and country.”

Fr. Joseph (aged 48) was kidnapped from his residence, in St John Catholic Church Kudenda, where he was serving as Parish Priest, on the 8th March 2022.

A source told Vanguard that Fr. Bako was ill before the abduction and his abductors didn’t allow him to go with his drugs.

“He was killed there in my presence , his condition worsened and he died.

We have not recovered his corpse but we have confirmed his death, people who were kidnapped together saw him died.”

“The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has communicated his deepest sympathies to Fr. Bako’s immediate family and the entire Catholic Community of St John Kudenda; and assured them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.”

There was no reaction from the police on the death of Bako while in captivity.