— Rejected N1m, later accepted by abductors

Dayo Johnson Akure

Kidnapped Anglican clergy in Ondo State, Venerable Olu Obanla and his son have regained their freedom after the payment of N1m ransom to their abductors.

Family source confided in Vanguard that the victims were released on Monday at about 1230pm.

Recall that they were abducted along Ifon-Okeluse Road, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state, last weekend.

They were on their way to Okeluse in Ondo State, when ambushed and marched to the forest by the bandits.

Few hours after their abduction, the kidnappers contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N10m for the father and son.

The family members offered to pay N1m which was outrightly rejected by the kidnappers who warned that if the ammount demanded was not raised within a specific period of time they should blame themselves.

Vanguard gathered that the family and church rallied round and were still unable to increase the ransom, which was accordingly accepted grudgingly by the bandits after several appeal.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami confirmed that the victims have been released.