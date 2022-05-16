By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police Command has said that it had launched manhunt for the kidnappers of the member of the state House of Assembly representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Aguata 11 constituency, Dr. Okechukwu Okoye.

The command also said efforts were on to rescue the kidnapped lawmaker.

Okoye, who is an indigene of Isuofia community as Governor Soludo, was kidnapped in Aguata on Sunday.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Toochukwu Ikenga, while confirming the kidnap of Okoye, said the lawmaker’s black Sienna bus, which he was driving at the time of the incident, had been recovered.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Isuofia,

Igwe C.A.O. Muoghalu has described the kidnap of Okoye as a rude shock to the people of the community.

In a statement signed by his palace secretary, Mr. Chukwujekwu Orajiuka, the royal father said: “It is with shock, grief and contempt that HRH, Igwe (Col.) C.A. O Muoghalu received the Sunday, 15th May, 2022, sad kidnapping of Hon. (Dr.) Okechukwu Okoye, the member representing Aguata II State Constituency, and one of the foremost sons of Isuofia community in Aguata local government area of Anambra State.

“His Highness condemns in strongest possible terms the kidnapping of Dr. Okoye.

This is one of the worst crimes unimaginable committed against not only Isuofia community, but to Aguata II State Constituency and the generality of Anambra, and there can be no excuses for this wicked act.

“No one should ever go through the traumatic experience of being a victim of violence, be it political or otherwise.

“Nigeria seems to be living through the normalisation of political violence, and abduction has remained a stubbornly grim part of the electioneering life in the rest of Nigeria. And so, the plot to vanquish the political pursuits of Dr. Okoye is totally condemned.

“But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, hateful, vengeful and divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be consequences for those who commit these heinous crimes.

“His Highness has urged the security agencies to spare no efforts in taking significant steps to rescue Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, and holding to account those responsible for this heinous violations of his human rights.

“His Highness thereupon calls for the immediate and unconditional release and safe return of Hon. (Dr.) OkeChukwu Okoye, failing which the land of Isuofia shall fight her own causes till the contrivers of this evil are put to doom.

While urging prayers for Dr. Okoye’s safety, “His Highness reaffirms the solidarity and support of Isuofia community to the Government in their fight against terrorism, organized crime and violent political theatrics”.