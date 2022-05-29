The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has pledged the commitment of the Federal Government to the empowerment of the women in the society.



Keyamo made the pledge at the unveiling of She4She Scholarship Programme aimed at economically empowering the girl child and women through digital technology in Abuja.





The programme was unveiled at an occasion to mark the 40th birthday of the founder of the She4She Initiative, Barrister Oyanbo Peace Owei.



Keyamo lauded the programme, as he stressed that women must be empowered if a better society is to be achieved.



He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has demonstrated commitment towards the empowerment of women through various programmes..



Keyamo promised to partner with the She4She Scholarship Programme to ensure its objectives are optimally achieved.



Owei, who is also the Technical Assistant to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said the She4She Initiative was in May 2021 to empower women and the girl child in the society.



She said the initiative has reached over 2000 women through several outreach events and is now introducing a digital training platform which aims at training 10, 000 youths across the country with necessary skills needed to build their desired future.



She said She4She Initiative was commencing its scholarship programme with the introduction of three courses.



They include the Digital Entrepreneurship Course which would teach the trainees the basic concepts of entrepreneurship and the skills needed to become successful entrepreneurs.



The second one is the All Na Packaging Course which is a guide for small business and start ups and will teach the trainees the step-by-step insight on the need to do their business from the comfort of anywhere. This would teach them how to use social media effectively for business.



The third one is the Designing Carousels Using Inkscape, which would teach trainees how to create compelling designs to help their businesses grow on social media and also to get engagement and sales digitally.



Owei said these courses would help the trainees to transition to digital and succeed as business owners as the world has now become a global marketplace.



She said several top businesses have used this methodology and are very successful in economic, financial and customer satisfaction.



“When we launched the She4 She one year ago, we were battling with direction. Where do we go from here and how do we structure this NGO to be able to impact Nigerians and for us to effect change. Hon Stella Okotete called me and told me that she has discovered these people that can help me put a structure to this NGO and they are going to work out something great that would be impactful to Nigerians. I want to give credit to her because actually pushed this through,” she said.



She also expressed gratitude to Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, for their support.



“I pray at the end of the day it would achieve the aim it would achieve the aim for which we are creating it,” she said.



The event was attended by various dignitaries including the GMD of the NNPC, Mele Kyari.