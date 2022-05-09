By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, has announced the approval of N1.5 billion for the payment of benefits civil servants who retired between 2019 and 2020 that are currently undergoing screening exercise.

This came as the governor promised that his administration will continue to inject more funds into payments of retirees benefits in the state to restore hope to those who spent their youthful years working for the development of the state.

Masari spoke while addressing workers during the 2022 May Day celebration in the state.

According to him, the thrust of his restoration agenda is about taking and implementing measures that would give people of the state a brighter future.

Masari said so far, his administration was achieving this goal “through the many people oriented policies such as S-Power and the general improvement of welfare for the working class.”

He noted that despite the dwindling resources, his administration had granted approval for the recruitment of 5,461 number of staff across all sectors to replace those who left the service.

The Governor also said he had granted approval for the replacement of 1000 teaching staff under SUBEB, 200 staff under the Judiciary as well as recruitment of 217 state indigenes under PHCA to effectively manage the state’s primary health care centres.

Masari urged workers in the state to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring a positive attitude, loyalty, commitment and dedication to work.