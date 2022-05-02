Katchey Laboratories Limited has recently joined the league of the elite analytical laboratories across the world by attaining ISO 17025 Accreditation.

This was achieved after a detailed audit by ANAB, an American accrediting body. (ANAB stands for ANSI National Accreditation Board and ANSI stands for American National Standards Institute). There are currently very few labs across the continent with ANAB accreditation and Katchey Laboratories Limited is probably the only non-government analytical laboratory with such accreditation presently in Africa south of the Sahara Desert.

ISO 17025 accreditation is a mark of quality attested by an accrediting body, in this case, a top American accrediting body ANAB. It means that results coming out of Katchey Laboratories have the same quality as the best Laboratories in the US and across the world. In other words, this accreditation is like bringing global quality to our local environment, literally to our doorsteps.

This will have a great impact on our economy. Firstly, there will be significant foreign exchange savings because samples that hitherto are being sent to laboratories outside the country and which are paid for in foreign currencies will now be taken to Katchey Laboratories for testing. Secondly, Nigerian exporters will be able to receive globally acceptable certificates of analysis for their international trade. They will no longer suffer the great losses of invested funds and reputation that result from rejected exported products.

Commenting CEO of Katchey Laboratories Limited, Mrs. Kate Isa, said:’’This accreditation is really exciting for us all at Katchey Laboratories Limited because the laboratory complex was born out of the need to raise the bar in the analytical space in Africa and to provide reliable, quality results that will inspire confidence to encourage trade across the continent, especially with the advent of AfCFTA, and to so in a timely manner. Katchey Laboratories is built as a one-stop shop for all analytical needs, catering to a wide range of analytical service areas, including Life Sciences; pharmaceuticals; Food and Beverage; Agribusiness; Oil and Gas; Environmental; Forensic; Mining and Extractive Industries; Educational; Research and Development, etc. Katchey Laboratories Limited is a subsidiary of Katchey Company Limited.’’

In the same vein, CEO of Bloom Public Health, Professor Chimezie Anyakora, said:‘’This is an exciting moment for the country to have a lab of this quality available to support trade and public safety. Beyond providing quality results, this lab will achieve much for the country by helping boost the confidence of Nigerians, both in international commerce, to export their Katchey-Laboratories-certified products globally, with confidence; and internally, to inspire a crop of analysts and scientists.

Just a tour around the lab is enough to inspire confidence. Now that the bar of quality has been raised, I hope other labs will start striving to achieve world-class status too. A lab of this scale and quality requires a massive investment, and it is my hope that both local and international clients patronize this laboratory so that more people will be encouraged to invest in the lab space. Bloom Public Health is excited to be part of this history that is being made here!

Katchey’s backward integration plan will be officially initiated by the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the proposed Katchey Complex which will be performed by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun (MFR), at our site located in Magboro in Ogun State also on May 5, 2022.

The proposed Katchey Complex will house Manufacturing facilities for Laboratory Equipment and Consumables, Independent Analytical Laboratory Complex, Training Centre for Laboratory Analysts & Bio-Engineers, Conferencing & Seminar facilities, Offices, and Warehouses.

Over the past 33 years, Katchey has been a trailblazer in supporting science in Nigeria, transforming the nation’s scientific landscape by equipping science laboratories with quality analytical instruments, chemicals, reagents, and consumables, through our partnerships with world-leading manufacturers which include The Merck Group in Germany, Thermo Fischer Scientific, PASCO and Leeisa Inc in the USA, Romer Labs in Austria, amongst many others.

Our aggressive forward- and backward- integration programs were conceived in response to the perceived gaps in the science and technology ecosystem in Nigeria. These form part of our strategic plans to contribute effectively toward the development of Nigeria through science and technology while expanding our scope of business, improving efficiencies, and ensuring cost-effectiveness. This move also allows us to streamline our operations by taking direct ownership of various stages of our production and distribution processes.