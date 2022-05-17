… confirms police report of ‘gas explosion’

By Fortune Eromosele

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has disclosed that about 9 bodies have been recovered so far from a gas explosion that rocked a primary school building in Sabon Gari area of Kano state.

A statement by NEMA’s spokesperson, Manzo Ezekiel, revealed that the Director-General, NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, was at the site of the incident and coordinated rescue operations.

The statement reads: “9 dead bodies have been recovered so far from the rubbles of a collapsed bulding beside a primary school following explosions from gas cylinder at Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano.

“Director-General National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, was at the site of the incident and coordinated the rescue operations. He mobilised excavators being used for the rescue operations and said NEMA team will ensure complete removal of the rubbles to retrieve all trapped persons.

“Furthermore, the DG instructed the NEMA rescue team to remain at the site until conclusion of the rescue and to work together with security agencies and other response organisations present at the location.

“NEMA is presently coordinating the rescue operations involving members, Nigerian Red Cross, military, the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Kano SEMA.”