By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano state Police Command has confirmed that last Tuesday’s explosion that rocked Kano was from Improvised Explosive Device, IED, and not gas cylinder as earlier claimed, even as two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.



This development followed an outcome of investigation by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal-Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, EOD-CBRN, and Operation Puff Ader.



Also, names of the victims who died in the explosion and whose bodies were recovered and names released by the Police were Ejike Vincent (welder), Michael Adejo (chemical seller), Musa Kalla (tea seller), Christiana Abosede and Mary.



Others were Austin Dada, Madam Owoleke, Omo Ben and Bose Oladapo.

Kano State Police Command, in a statement through its Public Relations Officer, PRO, Haruna Kiyawa, informed that “preliminary investigation revealed that among the nine victims of the explosion, one of them dealt in illicit storage of toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials.



He was later identified as Michael Adejo (now late). Items recovered at the scene include five bottles of different brands of Acidic Liquid, three bags of Potassium substance, one Jeri can of mixed chemicals, six and a half cartons of Snuff (Tobacco) and five drums of Polymer (Chemical).



“Technical Investigation conducted by the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence, EOD-CBRN, revealed that the explosion is suspected to have occurred as a result of mixed Chemical / Gas reactions exposed to a source of heat, such as fire, spark or increase in pressure resulting in combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion which can have shattering effects.



“Meanwhile arrests have been made linking one of the collapsed shops with dealings in sales of illicit, toxic chemical substances and combustible materials suspected to be used for making Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs,. Evidence of purchase was also recovered. An investigation is in progress” the police stated.

In a similar development, another possible attack has been averted, as the police impounded a vehicle carrying IEDs in Kano.



“In another development, on Thursday, following an intelligence report that, a Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle, Ash in color with suspected sophisticated IEDs was coming from Jigawa State to Kano State, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

At about 1630hrs of the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the Motor Vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State. A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvise Explosive Device materials. Two (2) AK-47 Rifles, Four (4) AK-47 Magazines, One Thousand and Ninety-Eight (1,098) Live Ammunition, and Two (2) Pistol Magazines were also recovered. An investigation has commenced.



“The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Dikko, thanked the Kano State Government, the people of the State, Sister Security Agencies, Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, Members of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Civil Liberty Organizations (CLOs) and Community Policing Stakeholders for their prayers, encouragement, continuous support and cooperation.

He urged residents to continue praying for the State, the Nation, be vigilant, and report any suspicious person(s), item(s), movement or incidences to the nearest Police Station, and not take laws into their hands. Round-the-clock visibility patrol and raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the State, as the command will sustain the ongoing “Operation Puff Adder” that has been yielding positive results.”

Vanguard News Nigeria