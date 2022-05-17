Kano explosion is from gas cylinder not bomb — Police

Scene of explosion.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano State Police Command has said this morning’s explosion along Aba Road by Court Road in the Sabon Gari area of Kano, was caused by a gas cylinder and not bomb.

The Command issued a statement, confirming the explosion but stated that gas and not bomb, caused the explosion that brought down a school building.

Vanguard had reported the explosion, which has recorded four casualties so far, with an eyewitness telling Vanguard that they saw a suicide bomber detonate explosives.

The state Police Commissioner, Samaila Dikko, in a short video clip issued to newsmen, stated that there was an explosion from a welder’s shop close to a nursery and primary school.

The explosion brought the building down and people were buried in rubbles from where four dead bodies were recovered.

“It wasn’t a bomb blast. It’s a gas cylinder explosion. The seller’s shop is on the ground floor of the building where the school is located.

“So, when the cylinder exploded, it brought down the building and the pupils got injured. There wasn’t a bomb blast,” the Police Commissioner stated.