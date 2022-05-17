By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

About four people are feared dead, following an explosion today along Aba Road by Court Road, close to one Winners School Academy in Sabon Gari area of Kano State.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that they saw when a male suicide bomber detonated an explosive on the street and the explosion affected the building adjacent to the school.

However, the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the cause of explosion had not been determined.

At the time of filing this report, four bodies had been recovered from rubbles of the affected building.

The entire place has been cordoned off by security agencies including Army, police, NSCDC, Fire Service and NEMA.

Although the police spokesperson, SP Haruna Kiyawa, could still not be reached, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, issued a statement.

“The incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge local government.

“While the cause of the explosion and the damage it had done is yet to be officially ascertained, investigation has since commenced to determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken,” he stated.

Malam Garba called on the people in the state, particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred to remain calm, while government in collaboration with relevant agencies are working on the matter.

He further assured that the public will be kept abreast with any development, calling on people to desist from spreading unsubstantiated news.