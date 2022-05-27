By Bashir Bello

Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has clinched the Governorship ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC ahead of the 2023 election in the state.

Gawuna emerged winner after scoring 2,289 votes against his opponent, Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency who scored 30 votes.

Announcing the result at the Sani Abacha Sports Complex, Kofar Mata, Kano, the Chairman of the Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura declared Gawuna winner after scoring the highest votes.

Kaura added that the total number of delegates for the exercise is 2,420, those accredited for exercise still 2,420, total votes cast is 2,339 while invalid votes are 20.

In his words: “I, Sen.Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, Chairman of Kano APC Governorship Primary Election Committee on behalf of the National working committee of our party hereby announced that results for this election have been collated and counted accordingly. I hereby certified that Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner.”

“He is therefore the standard flag bearer of the APC in the Gubernatorial election that will take place in 2023 in Kano State,” Sen. Kaura said.

In his remarks, the APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Gawuna thanked Allah for the victory while appreciating the support of Governor Ganduje, the party leaders and delegates.

Gawuna appealed to all party members to join hands and work hard towards the success and victory of the APC during the general elections.

He commended them for conducting themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner during the primary election.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje commended the election committee for a thorough and transparent exercise.

Recall that Ganduje had initially anointed his Deputy, Gawuna as his successor but that didn’t go down well with the serving lawmaker, Sha’aban who insisted on going into contest for the governorship seat.