.

…allegations were baseless, lacks element of fact, says Kano APC

By Bashir Bello,KANO

Civil Society groups in Kano State working around promotion of good governance through best practices of democratic principles and processes have on Monday called on the All progressive congress (APC), Kano State Primary Election Appeal Committee, 2022 and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to cancel the APC Gubernatorial primary election in the state over alleged irregularities.

The group made the call in a petition read before newsmen by it leader, Musa Tukur Musa who said the primary was marred by irregularities such as thuggery, harassment and intimidation of delegates, among others hence the need for the cancellation of the exercise.

Musa expressed dismay and dis-satisfaction on the way, manner and processes used in the conduct of gubernatorial primary election.

According to him, “The APC Gubernatorial election committee sent to Kano as observed failed to comply with the relevant provisions of the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act, 2022, which made it clear that nomination of a candidate for an elective office by a political party must be preceded by a party consensus and/or primary election should be free, fair and open to all qualified candidates. In contrast to these provisions, the process was hijacked and manipulated.

“There was no any tentative list neither a screening of the said delegates to ensure their authenticity as substantive ones.

“Some of the delegates were intimidated while others short-changed by Kano State Government officials at the election venue.

“Some of the serving Local Government chairmen were seen commanding delegates to write the name of Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna on the ballot paper contrary to their consent and choices. While others were asked to surrender their ballot papers to one individual who was assigned to write for them by the state Government officials.

“Some of the government officials were among the delegates that voted

“There were serious harassment and thuggery outside the hall which makes it difficult to access the indoor Hall or move out of the hall in which many party supporters where attacked by hired thugs.

“There was no internal democracy and fair play in APC primaries conducted at all levels in kano state due monopoly and use of excesses of power in favour of state candidates which make the party in limbo and uncertainties for winning secondary elections.

“Thus, we are appealing to our great party All progressive congress (APC), Kano State Primary Election Appeal Committee, 2022 and INEC to consider cancellation of the primary election of governorship for lacking the merit, over voting and other irregularities,” the leader of Groups, Musa however stated.

Meanwhile, the Civil Society comprises of groups such as Youth Mobilization by media, Arewa Youth Political Gladiators, Community Support for sustainable Development initiatives, Democratic Concerns Group, Kano State and Madafa Women Political Mobilization.

When contacted for reaction, state Secretary of APC, Hon. Zakari Sarina refuted the allegations, insisting that the claims were baseless, unsubstituted and lacking all elements of fact.

Sarina said there wasn’t anytime during the primary when delegates were prevented from casting their votes freely and or, prevented from chosen choice aspirant.

The state Secretary of APC however, advised the groups to rather channel their grievances to the APC election appeal and petitions committee instead of rushing to the media.

Recall that the Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna emerged winner of the APC Gubernatorial primaries in the state after scoring 2,289 votes against his opponent, Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency who scored 30 votes.