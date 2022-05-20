By Bashir Bello

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano State has suffered a major setback as former governor of the state, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, and his followers decamped from the party to New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

Shekarau, who now represents Kano Central senatorial district in the Senate, while briefing newsmen in his residence, late Wednesday night, said President Muhammadu Buhari and other party leaders were aware of his predicaments, which led him and his supporters to quit the party.

He said the decision to quit APC followed wide consultation of the Shura under his watch from the local government, which made 80 per cent of them resolve to joined the new but fast growing party, NNPP.

READ ALSO: Timeline of APC’s jabs on President Jonathan

“It is not my (Shekarau) single decision. It is not Shura Assembly but the people’s decision. We have a structure in the place,”.he said.

He said the decision of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s government to sideline him in terms of appointments, local government election and the party congresses held in the state, among others, culminated in his decision to quit the party.

Shekarau said: “Recall that from 2019 to date, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had adopted and pursued a policy of exclusion of his (Shekarau) supporters and members of the G7 on all matters affecting the party.

‘’We were never consulted or invited to functions or meetings organised by the party as critical stakeholders. Similarly, on nomination for local government elections, we don’t have anybody as councilor or chairman. The same with the congresses conducted in the party.

“Concerned by developments in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state vis-a-viz the upcoming general elections next year, the Shura Management and Shura advisory council under my humble self, found both necessary and expedient to convene joint meetings on May 4 and 9 to appraise the situation.

“Cognizant of the responsibility devolved by the teeming supporters, including our political associates in G7 to facilitate inclusion and productive engagement of members to sail the party through to success at the elections, the participants dispassionately reviewed the current state of political developments in the party in the state.”

“Against the background of all of the issues and consistent with our established norms and tradition of consultation with our political supporters through medium of Shura Assemblies at ward, local government, zones and state levels, allies

“There is no one leader in APC today that has not been aware of these predicaments in Kano, starting from Mr. President, current leadership of the party, some elders of the party and concerned leaders of APC were aware. We made several efforts to get these issue addressed but this was never granted.’’

The NNPP, led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had earlier handed over the party’s senatorial ticket to Shekarau, which he shed more light on at the briefing.

“I never discussed or asked for the senatorial ticket. NNPP leadership resolved that I become the flag bearer of the party for the seat,” Shekarau stated.