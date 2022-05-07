Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO — There seems to be no end in sight soon with the internal wranglings rocking the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC in Kano State as the aggrieved G7 factional leader, Ahmadu Danzago dragged the APC state Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas and Secretary, Ibrahim Sarina before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

This was coming barely hours after a Supreme Court verdict on Friday which ruled in favour of the duo with regards to the party congresses conducted in the state.

In the fresh legal battle, Danzago, is seeking application for interlocutory injunction to restrain Abdullahi Abbas and Ibrahim Sarina from parading themselves as state APC Chairman and Secretary respectively.

While the legal tussle that terminated on Friday at the supreme court bordered on ward and local government congresses of the party, the new case argued on the competence of the Chairman and secretary to remain in office.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice A. M Liman on Friday, counsel to the plaintiff Christopher Oshomeghe asked the court to grant the application on the basis that both state officials did not meet the constitutional requirement of the party before contesting the positions.

The plaintiff argued that contrary to the provision and rules guiding the party, Abdullahi Abba and Sarina failed to resign on their position as caretaker committee before contesting the substantive position during the state congress held in 16th October, 2021.

Meanwhile, counsel to the first and second defendants Chief O. Offiong SAN raised caution why the matter should be stood down for later date. The senior lawyer who argued to support his point told the court that his client (Abass and Sarina) have not been served with hearing notice.

In his ruling after listened to both argument, Justice Liman adjourned the matter till Wednesday 11th, 2022 for continuation of hearing on the matter. Justice Liman also granted the plaintiff to serve the defendant with notice through a substituted means.

Recall that the whole thing started when the Danzago, who enjoyed the full support of the G7 APC members and loyalists under the leadership of Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, participated in an organised parallel congresses at local and ward levels against the Governor Ganduje’s led group under the leadership of Abdullahi Abbas.