By Benjamin Njoku

Veteran actor-turned lawyer, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo who marked his 60th birthday on March 1, is still in the celebration mood.



The actor is currently painting the Muson Centre, Onikan , Lagos , white as he rounds off the month long celebration of his 60th birthday, with a lavish party.



Eminent Nigerians at the event include: Val Ezuibo, Engr. Nnandi Ezigbi, MD Slot Communications, Dr Mogholu among others. Also many Nollywood stars are in attendance to celebrate one of their own.