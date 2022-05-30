‘We are all ill, my son is a sickler; I don’t know his condition’ – female captive

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, son of the Chairman of Northern Elders Forum ( NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has in a fresh video released by terrorists, called on the Federal Government to come to their rescue as their conditions have continued to deteriorate in Kidnappers’ den.

Sadiq and about 61 others were abducted over 2 months ago when the AK 9 Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked by the terrorists who shot and killed 9 passengers.

Sadiq, in the new video, was among 7 other male and female captives who were directed by a terrorist to speak one after the other.

According to Sadiq, “we are appealing to the Federal Government to once again come to our aid. We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition and every day the situation deteriorates. We are appealing to the Federal Government to please come to our aid before we start losing our lives.”

Similarly, a captive who said she was a classmate of Vice-President Osinbajo at the Law School, cried while talking about her son who was suffering from sickle cell anemia.

According to the woman, “my name is Gladys. I’m pleading particularly to Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was my classmate 78/79 Law School. You are a grandfather and a father; come to our aid because we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who is a sickler; I don’t know his condition now.”

“I am pleading that the Federal Government and Rotimi Amaechi who is the minister of transportation to please come to our assistance. I’m pleading. We are all sick. Right now I’m even sick too. But for my son who is a sickler, I don’t know his condition. I am appealing to the federal government,” she said in tears

Recall that the terrorists abducted the train passengers on March 28, 2022, when the train was attacked while moving to Kaduna from Abuja.

The terrorists suspected to be members of Ansaru, shot and killed 9 passengers and injured many that fateful night.

In the new video, a masked terrorist carrying an AK 47, was seen giving instructions to the captives, the men kneeling and the women sitting on a mat.

“The government could either listen to the captives or abandon them,” said the terrorist.

Vanguard News Nigeria