

– Assailants kidnap four relations of ex-Commissioner

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Bandits who raided Jere town in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have killed a man who tried to stop the hoodlums from abducting his pregnant wife.

“They came in large number, over 50 of them, wielding dangerous weapons.The man had struggled to retrieve his wife from the bandits and they killed him.The woman was even pregnant,” a local stated.

Journalists were told that the bandits also attacked the home of a former Commissioner in Kaduna State where they whisked away four individuals.“ They came on motorcycles, they were over 50.



We hid and saw them moving from house to house .As if they knew the house of the former Commissioner, they went there and kidnapped his four relations.Luckily he was out of Jere.“ But they went away with his wife, a baby girl, his younger sister and his sister-in-law.

The other man was dragging his wife from the bandits.They opened fire on him.He died.“ We heard that security operatives chased the bandits and were able to kill two of them.

There is tension in Jere because the youths of the town are not happy with incessant attacks by these men of the underworld. They want to stage a protest.”The police did not immediately react to the report of the incident.