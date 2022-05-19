,

-Who accuse him of using fake result

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A gubernatorial aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party( PDP) in Kaduna state, Hon. Mohammed Isah Ashiru has flayed the action of detractors who accused him.of using a fake school result,saying he will drag them to court after the primary election of the PDP.

” I am compiling the list of those who defamed my character for prosecution after the primaries,” he said.

Isa Ashiru who was a member of House of Representatives , had earlier contested for the governorship election in Kaduna State but lost to Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of the APC.

Recently, he was declared fit to contest the governorship election in 2023 by a Kaduna state High Court in Zaria.

The High Court dismissed allegations of fake result and not having the minimal educational qualification to contest for governor in Kaduna state,as was instituted against him by a member of own party the PDP, Malam Isah Abdullahi.

The Director Legal Services of Rt. Hon. Mohammed Isah Ashiru Campaign Organisation, Barr. Husaini Abdu told journalists in Kaduna on Thursday now that Ashiru was decleared fit and qualified to contest, they would surely go to court.

” We are compiling the list of those that have defamed Hon.Isa Ashiru for prosecution except they retract their statement, publish a retraction in two national dailies and take further steps to show remorse from their action,” he said.

“The plaintiff filed a suit against Rt. Hon. Isah Ashiru at the Kaduna High Court 1 sitting in Zaria, alleging that he does not have minimum educational qualification to contest for governor in Kaduna state and seeking some reliefs. But Ashiru filed a counter claim seeking to be declared fit and qualified to contest and seeking a N1 million damages for defamation of his character.”

“Rt. Hon. Isah Ashiru tendered six documents including his GCE certificate issued to him in January 1980 by Kufena College, Zaria. A national diploma and higher national diploma from a polytechnic, a PGD and a Master’s degree in public administration by Bayero University, Kano. On May 9th, 2022 the suit was dismissed by Justice M. K. Dabo.”

“The case was dismissed not struck out, so it can not be returned back to the court for ever except it is appealed and to the best of our knowledge up till this moment it has not been appealed. The plaintiff has fulfilled part of the rulings by publishing a retraction in a national daily but he is yet to publish the second and pay the damages to the defendant.”

“Ashiru covenated to do everything possible to ensure law and order during the primaries by following due process to ensure that sanity is maintaine,” he said.