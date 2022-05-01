By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Church, Pastor Yohanna Buru, has distributed new clothes, food items and cash to Muslims orphans and widows for the Sallah festivities.

According to him, the gesture was to support the 50 orphans to celebrate the sallah with joy and happiness like any other children celebrating the festivities.

Pastor Yohanna said this was not the first time the church is giving out new clothes and food stuff to the orphans and Muslim widows to promote interreligious tolerance and to foster peaceful coexistence among different faith based organizations in the country.

“The aim is to sthrenthen Christian and Muslim relationship in the country, and to promote peace, unity, forgiveness among the adherence of the two religions,” he said.

The cleric felicitated with Muslims all over the world for the successful completion of the the 30 days Ramadan fast.

“The church cannot forget the annual contribution of a Muslim woman, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani for remembering the church widows and orphans with foodstuffs and Christmas gifts to pastor’s and others,” he said.

Buru said they would share more clothes to the poor orphans so as to celebrate this sallah with joy like every other child.

“This year’s sallah celebrations comes amids increased rise in price of foodstuffs in the markets and general insecurity, challenges bedevilling peace and stability in the country,” he said.

While calling on Muslim and Christian clerics to intensify prayers for peace and stability in the country, he congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa ‘ad, Sheikh Ibrahim Zazzaky, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Sheikh Hamza Lawal, Sheikh Dr Ahmed Mahmud Gumi and other Islamic scholars for the completion of the Ramadan fast.

Buru said they would extend friendship visit during the sallah holidays to their Muslim counterparts in order to boost Christian and Muslims relationship in the country.

Responding one of the orphan that received the donations thanked Pastor Yohanna Buru for remembering them.

He recalled that last year, it was the same Pastor that gave him new sallah clothes,food and some money for thevsallah celebration.

He called on government to always remember the orphans, widows and other children at the internally displaced camps.