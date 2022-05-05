.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A founding member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, Hon. Shunom Adinga has said that there would be no need for Kaduna to rely on monthly allocation from the Federal Government if the state’s abundant human and natural resources were properly harnessed.

Speaking in an interview, Adinga said Kaduna State with a population of about 7 to 8 million people has the wherewithal to self develop and become the envy of its neighbours without waiting for monthly allocation from the centre.

“I don’t want to talk about resources, they are nothing, without human input. I can govern Kaduna more successfully than previous administrators. I am relying on the fact that we as physically challenged can do better.

My affiliation with politics is for human capital development. Developing human beings is my cardinal point,” he said.

He said he was a founding member of the APC, now coming onboard the platform of the party to bring it back to its founding principles.

“This is what l aim to achieve, however, we are still in consultation…I spent over N40 million of personal money to see to the emergence of APC in the state between 2014 and 2015, I’ve records and my Kagarko Local Government, as witnesses.”

He however lamented that most of his colleagues that were founding members and worked for the emergence of APC in Kaduna state allegedly died due to frustration.

He explained that he was a ” business entrepreneur, manager and development cum resource expert who played opposition politics against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for 16 good years and was among those that moved in the block from the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP), to form a merger with other political parties in the APC because they thought the merger would bring unity in Nigeria.

According to him, while in APC, he worked hard and they won all elections from Presidential to State House of Assembly when he acted as Director General of Campaign for General Muhammadu Buhari in Kakargo Local Government Area in 2015.

He said he was also the Returning Officer of Buhari’s presidential election in Kagarko Local Government and had testified in an Abuja Court in 2003 for Buhari in the name of looking for fairness, equity and justice.

Adinga said he became unhappy with certain developments in the party and had to distance himself in 2019, but had remained a party member.

“I want to say without fear or favour, that they were not fair to me at all. I’m a very blunt person, even El-Rufai knows me as an individual,” he claimed.

He said even though he laboured for the party and was not expecting any refund, their initial belief was to try and change the corrupt PDP government.”

” A lot of people who spent more than me have gone. They even threatened to imprison me, in fact, I was imprisoned”, he said.

According to him, he will bring an end to insecurity which arose from herders- farmers’ crises and had already finished his research and documentation which he hoped to implement once he becomes Governor of Kaduna State.

Vanguard News Nigeria