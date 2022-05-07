.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Four days after Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State picked Senator Uba Sani as his preferred gubernatorial aspirant, another aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban has rejected El-Rufa’i’s choice of Uba Sani as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2023 General Election.

Sha’aban, an inlaw to President Muhammadu Buhari, spoke to some journalists in Kaduna where he described El-Rufa’i’s endorsement of the Senator as “shocking.”

Sha’aban, a former member of the House of Representatives whose children had since bought the form for him to vie for the ticket, described as undemocratic the action of the stakeholders that gave the governor the powers to do what he did.

“As a founding member of the party and to the best of my knowledge,I was not consulted or contacted before that decision was taken.”

”I happened to be a founding member of the original APP that culminated into ANPP and went into a merger with three political parties to give birth to what we have today, APC.”

“We were shocked in Kaduna State with more than 3 million willing and able registered voters, a special arrangement will be made without even the knowledge of some of us who are the first to obtain the nomination form.”

“If democracy is about decisions, about numbers, about exercising one’s independent mind of choice and freedom to make the choice, we believe there’s a snag here. There is a buffing here made by the sitting governor of Kaduna State.”

“Unless and otherwise after they enjoyed their eight years in APC, they are no longer interested in the success of APC again in Kaduna State.”

“If they care about what will happen about the future of APC, if they care about the interest of the members in Kaduna State, if they care about the message of President Muhammadu Buhari and the leaders of the APC what they said after they were elected immediately after the just concluded convention, in the spirit of togetherness, the spirit of the successes, the spirit of making APC a very strong and dynamic party in Nigeria should be respected.”

“I will fill my forms and return them in accordance with the party’s directives, and wait for further directives from the party.”

” We totally reject the endorsement of Senator Uba Sani as the party’s APC gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election in Kaduna State.”

“So you cannot treat me as a nobody. I know my rights. I earned it. I deserve to be informed of any decision. Even if it is a phone call. This is what we intend to do. When you rubbish me, I rubbish you.”

“As a democrat and in line with our party’s guideline, I subscribed to the position of the party which says in case there’s an objection, which there is in Kaduna, a primary election will hold,” he said.

“We call on the party at the national level to monitor the activities of the State, and let there be fairness, justice and rule of law because the party is in danger of being seen in a bad light if this consensus arrangement is allowed to scale through,” he said.

“So, all I’m saying is that we reject in totality any consensus arrangements, it is an attempt to render all delegates useless which is against the democratic process,” he said.

“My aspiration is among other reasons to give people a sense of belonging and to render selfless service and better the lots of the good people of Kaduna State.”

“Nigeria is not under a military dictatorship but democracy, but I’m sorry to say that that is not the case in Kaduna State because consensus is being used to deceive people in Kaduna State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria