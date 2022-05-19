.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A frontline gubernatorial aspirant in Kaduna State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Sani Sha’aban has said that the task ahead of him and his team is how to pull the citizens of the state out of poverty, despondency, insecurity, unemployment and marginalisation.

Sha’aban said he is also concerned about how to elevate the youths of the state to a prosperous heights,.

Sha’aban was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of his campaign coordinators and their assistants for Zone One in Zaria.

While addressing a mammoth crowd of his supporters, the seasoned politician added that power actually comes from God Almighty, but they have to work for it.

He reiterated that APC youth, male, female, young and old must get up and work hard so as to bring electoral victory to APC in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, a former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Gideon Zamani and the campaign coordinator of Dr Sani Sha’aban, urged delegates from zone 1 and the rest of the zones to come out massively and vote for Shaaban during the primaries.

Zamani noted that ” if Kaduna truly wants justice, equity, fairness and progress, then the right person to vote for is Sani Sha’aban”.

He added that Sha’aban has been tested in politics, administration and business in time past and that he has paid his dues .

“Therefore, it is good for all the delegates to vote for him ,” he said.

Ephraim D. Joshua, Director General, Sha’aban Campaign Organisation said on the occasion that Sha’aban is a good leader who would deliver good governance if the people give him support.

Vanguard News Nigeria