.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A frontline governorship aspirant, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban has insisted on delegates congress in the forthcoming primary election of the All Progressives Congress(APC)..

The aspirant spoke on Thursday in Kaduna during the inauguration of his campaign coordinators, saying that consensus would not be acceptable to him as it will affect the chances of APC in 2023.

Following the meeting organised by the Kaduna State gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress to inaugurate the Zonal and Local Government campaign officers in Kaduna on Thursday, the meeting was embraced by multitude from all walks of life.

Hon. Sani Sha’aban expressed his gratitude to his supporters for coming out tto embrace him in their numbers, and assured them of quality representation.

In his speech, he categorically told his supporters that God is the one that gives leadership and because of their trust in him Almighty Allah will give them their choice this time in 2023.

Barrister Ephraim Danladi Joshua who is the Campaign Director General of Hon. Sha’aban , appreciated the good people of Kaduna State for their quest for good leadership.

While presenting Hon. Sani Sha’aban, he urged the supporters to work together with one faith and victory is sure.

Barr. Ephraim commended Alhaji Abdulahi Lema for his speech concerning Sha’ban and describes it as touching, saying that “there is no need for repetition.”

Ephraim described Hon. Sani as an orator and not just an orator but he is equal to the tasks and he is a performer if elected to the office of Executive Governor of Kaduna State.”

He said in 2003, Sani tried and did not succeed but this time by the special grace of Allah and by the wishes of the people he will succeed coming 2023.

According to Barr. Ephraim Zone 3, Zone 2, and Zone 1 supported Sani and they all love Hon. Sani as their best candidate so the sky is the starting point, there is no candidate that is sellable than our candidate.”

He commended Mr President for signing the electoral law which will help the forthcoming elections to be free and fair and alluded to the fact that the state arrangements of consensus may not be accepted.

He further stated that the delegates to represent the people should be the ones to choose the choice of the people, so as not to impose any candidate on people in the name of consensus.

Barr. Ephraim asked that “consensus is for who and by who? Because Alhaji Sani Sha’aban and others may not agree on the arangement of concensus.”

He further cited an instance where the consensus arrangements did not allow the state primary to hold until it was suspended for the list of delegates to be compiled for direct primary.

Ephraim assured the supporters they .”will fight to the logical conclusion by the grace of God”.