By Miftaudeen Raji

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Muhammed, has insisted that justice must be served on the killing of Deborah Samuel, who was lynched and then set ablaze in Sokoto.

Muhammed, who made the demand for justice in a post on her official Twitter page on Tuesday, stated that religions should not be “misinterpreted to preach violence”.

The post read: “Justice must be done for the senseless, brutal killing of the young Deborah Yakubu in Nigeria. Religions should not be misinterpreted to preach violence when they promote peace.

“My prayers are with the family and for the repose of her soul,” it added.

It will be recalled that Deborah, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was murdered by a mob on the school premises on Thursday over allegation of blasphemy.

The Sokoto Police Command had arraigned two suspects, Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci, before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in the state, for their alleged participation in the crime.

Meanwhile, protests have greeted the arrest of the suspects, who had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges