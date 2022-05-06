Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Governor of Zamfara state, Senator Ahmad Sani Yarima has promised to tackle the problems of insecurity, poverty and ignorance, saying he would work with religious leaders to tackle wild ignorance.

Speaking Friday in Abuja during his presidential declaration, Yarima explained that he would create a Ministry for Religious Affairs with two ministers for the two major religions.

“We will create a Ministry for Religious Affairs and you will have a Minister of Muslim Affairs and a Minister for Christian Affairs”, he stated.

The former governor said he would uphold the constitutional guarantee of all Nigerians to follow any religion.

On the state of the nation, Yarima said a lot of people have forgotten where Nigeria was before President Muhammadu Buhari took over power in 2015.

READ ALSO: YOWICAN confers Merit Award on Ahmad Sani Yarima

He rolled out a three point agenda which he said would see him fighting insecurity, poverty and ignorance.

“The new dimension of insecurity which is kidnapping and banditry will be at thing of the past if I am elected. There will be community policing.

“You can find an educated person who is ignorant of the law. We are going to make sure that every child goes to school. We are going to have free education form primary to secondary level and there will be a student loans board”, he stated.