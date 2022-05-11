Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta

Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs has said it was yet to be notified of the reported resignation of the Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

A source in the ministry, who asked not to be named because he has not been authorised to speak to press on the matter, said this on Wednesday night in response to inquiries by Vanguard about Akpabio’s resignation.

The ex-governor was said to have tendered his resignation hours after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered ministers who want to contest in the forthcoming elections to voluntarily vacate their positions.

However, the source said, “The ministry has no record of the reported resignation of the honourable minister from the government. We have not been briefed about any of such development.

“So, we cannot comment at this moment on media reports suggesting the minister has left our ministry.

“However, if it is true, we’ll be duly informed before the week ends, and the ministry will inform Nigerians and all stakeholders.”