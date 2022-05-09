By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has reverted to its former calendar, with May/June for the conduct of this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE.

This is just as the body, on Monday, announced the start of 2022 WASSCE for school candidates slated from May 16 to June 23.

Recall that in the heat of the Covid-19 pandemic, WAEC shifted the date of WASSCE to two months after the normal date, that is from August to September.

Briefing journalists, the head of WAEC Nigeria national office, Mr Patrick Areghan expressed delight over the reverted calendar, noting that it was a move that showed recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

He said: “I am delighted to inform you that the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates, will take place between the 16th of May and 23rd of June, 2022 in Nigeria, spanning a period of six (6) weeks.

“The revert to May/June period for the conduct of the examination should be celebrated.

“The significance of this is that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the various member States, save Ghana, have now again found a common ground in respect of their academic calendars.

“This shows a massive recovery from the devastating effects, disruptions and confusion caused by the Pandemic.

“We must give kudos to the Honourable Minister of Education and his Ministry for this wonderful feat,” Mr. Areghan noted.

Vanguard News