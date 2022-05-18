….block Ugbolu, Illah Road, one Audi car destroyed

..Travelers, residents scamper for safety

…soldiers, police deployed to restore peace, order

…no life was lost- Police

By Festus Ahon

APPREHENSION, Wednesday, enveloped, Ugbolu community, near Asaba and its environs as suspected adherents of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB went on rampage burning down two Dangote trucks, one keke and damaged one Audi Volkswagen car.

The suspected IPOB elements reportedly blocked the Ugbolu/Illah Road at Mile 5, shooting indiscriminately. Vanguard gathered that one was feared killed during the shooting.

A source in the area, told our Correspondent that road users and residents of the area fled into the bush for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said he met the scene on his way to work at about 7:30am. He, however, said soldiers, police and other security agents have been deployed to the area to restore peace and order.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe attached to the Delta State Police Command, said he was yet to get details but said no life was lost.

Edafe said Officers and men have been deployed to the troubled area to restore peace and order, adding that the police was on top of the situation.

