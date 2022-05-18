By David Odama

Nasarawa State government, Tuesday announced the removal of the team Manager of Nasarawa United Football Club, Solomon Babanjah.

The sack of the football club manager was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Umar Abubakar.

According to the statement, the decision to sack the club manager became imperative owing to his interferences with the Technical Crew in selecting players and inconsistent results by the State-owned football club in the ongoing 2021/22 Nigeria Professional Football League Season and sundry issues.

The statement added that the decision was part of effort by the Government to transform the team for better productivity in the future.

The letter made available to Vanguard in Lafia by the Public Relations Officer, of the ministry, Eche Amos further directed the team manager, Solomon Babanjah to hand over all properties of the Club in his possession to the Welfare Officer of the Club, Musa Adamu Musa, who is to serve in an interim capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Team Manager.