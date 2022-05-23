By Vincent Ujumadu

FOLLOWING the heightening state of insecurity in Anambra State, the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has said that his administration has drawn a battle line against criminals, insisting that no place in the state would be safe for them to operate.

Addressing aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for the various elective positions for 2023 at the Governor’s Lodge, Awka, Soludo said government is putting stringent measures in place with security agencies to tackle the situation headlong and restore peace and order to the state.

Lamenting the loss of the member representing Aguata Constituency II at the State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, who was gruesomely murdered alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka by gunmen, the governor assured that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said that the security challenges confronting the state were being “perpetrated by criminals who have now engaged in kidnapping, killing and other manner of criminalities as a lucrative enterprise, a far departure from any form of political agitations”.

The governor expressed gratitude to the APGA members for their support during his gubernatorial campaign and congratulated them for successfully participating in and passing through the screening exercise of the party.

While stating that APGA, as political party, remained one big family, Soludo also expressed optimism that the party would win convincingly at the forthcoming elections at the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate elections.

He informed them that he would help build APGA as a strong political party founded on the strong philosophy of true federalism and devolution of power, pointing out that those who used APGA as a mercenary platform to get into office would have to be patient when they return to the party until it gets to their turn again.

“There is need to build a political party of believers anchored on the concept of fidelity”, he added, and thanked them for volunteering to serve the good people of Anambra State.