By Festus Ahon

ASABA-FORMER Governor of Anambra State and 2019 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Peter Obi, Monday, emerged as Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP after Prof Pat Utomi stepped down for him.

Prof Pat Utomi who addressed delegates at the National Convention of the party being held in Asaba, the Delta State capital, said; “Obi must be given the opportunity to govern this country.”

Utomi said the time to change the country has come, adding that Obi has the capacity to bring the needed change in Nigeria.

He assured that he would bring other political parties to join forces with the Labour Party in the 2023 General election.

As at the time of filing this report, ballot papers were being counted.

Details coming soon: