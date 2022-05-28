John Alechenu, Abuja



Leaders of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party are locked in a crucial meeting at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.



The meeting which started in the early hours of Saturday is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Accreditation of delegates and observers which was scheduled to commence at 6:00am local time has started.

Although the agenda of the meeting have not been made public, feelers from sources within the party indicate that the meeting was convened to prepare an appropriate response to the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress to postpone its Presidential primary.

It was gathered that the PDP is also considering a possible shift in date as a counter move.

Should the PDP vote in favour of a shift in date, it will not be the first time the party will be doing so.

The 2018 Presidential Primary in Port Harcourt was postponed on the day it was supposed to hold in December.