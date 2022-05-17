By John Alechenu

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday, met behind closed doors at the former President’s Abuja residence.

Ortom served as minister of state, trade and investments, and later the supervising minister, ministry of aviation, under former Jonathan.

It was gathered that the fortunes of the opposition PDP and the victory of the party ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, featured prominently during the discussions.

When contacted, Ortom’s chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, “The duo met behind closed doors for more than 40 minutes and discussed frankly.

“Although none of them spoke to the press when they came out, they were beaming with smiles with the former president exchanging pleasantries with everyone on the governor’s entourage.”

Pressed further, he said, “They obviously discussed the Peoples Democratic Party and the future of Nigeria.”

Some of the governor’s aides who accompanied him included Dr James Anbua, principal special assistant; Hon Steven Amase, principal private secretary to the governor, and Hon Abrahams Kwaghngu, principal special assistant on special duties.