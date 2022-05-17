— Blocked Ilesha/ Akure highway

Dayo Johnson Akure

Students across three Universities in Ondo state have blocked the Ilesha/ Akure highway, Ondo state, in protest over prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the country.

The students are from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko and Olusegun Agagu University of Technology, Okitipupa.

They barricaded the highway to show their displeasure over their continued stay at home due to strike action.

They chanting different solidarity songs and displayed placards with various inscriptions such as— “End ASUU Strike”, “Save our future”.

Many motorists and travellers were stranded for hours on the highway.

