Soni Daniel, Abuja

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has dropped his ambition of contesting the governorship of Kebbi State, come 2023.

In the place of that, the politician has opted to keep his current job as the nations’s chief law officer.

Malami confirmed to Vanguard on Saturday morning that he had indeed given up on the governorship race for now but did not give reasons for the change of mind.

“I have not resigned as the Attorney General of the Federation but have only withdrawn from the Kebbi governorship race,” Malami said in a short message to Vanguard.

It will be recalled that Malami, a close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, was among those purported to have resigned in order to contest as governor of Kebbi State.

The media even reported that he had bid farewell to his boss and had begun consultations to actualise his governorship bid.