By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, Ogidi District, in Anambra State, was set ablaze on Monday morning by unidentified criminal elements, leaving about 32 utility and operational vehicles all burnt, including other assets and equipment within the premises.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, who relayed this development through a release issued today, stated that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, 16th May, 2022, at about 1.45am.

Ezeh lamented that efforts made to reach the Anambra State Fire Service at the time to come and rescue the situation did not yield any positive result, leaving members of staff who were on ground to assist in salvaging the situation helpless, as they watched the office building and other assets go down in flames.

According to him, “it later took the intervention of the Honourable Commissioner for Utilities, Anambra State, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, at about 9.05am this morning to bring the Fire Service team down to the scene of the incident”.

The management of EEDC expressed shock over this ugly incident which is happening at a time the company has invested so much to improve on its operations and transform the socio-economic landscape of the area.

“This is a big loss to EEDC, and a great setback to the efforts being made by the company to strengthen its network and improve the quality of service to its customers within Ogidi and Anambra State at large”.

“We have already brought this development to the attention of the relevant authorities and it is expected that proper investigation will be carried out and the perpetrators of this dastardly act brought to book”.

“There is no way a developing economy as ours can progress if we continue to record this kind of incident”.

It was gathered that having gained access into the office complex by pulling down part of the wall, the criminals attacked one of the security personnel manning the office and inflicted several machete wounds on his head, leg and arm as they were demanding for his gun, while his other colleagues ran for their lives. The victim is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“We thank God that no life was lost, we condemn this unjustifiable act and pray such does not reoccur”.