By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE head of the member representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency, Hon Okechukwu Okoye, who was kidnapped last week was found today at Nnobi in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State.

His body was not there and indications were that the killers removed the body.

Okoye and one other person were kidnapped at Aguata, abandoning his Toyota Sienna car.

The police later recovered the car and said that they had deployed operatives to rescue the lawmaker and begun manhunt to track the kidnappers.

While presenting the state’s revised budget to the state lawmakers on Friday, Governor Soludo informed them that their colleague who was representing him in the House of Assembly was still in the kidnapper’s den.

” I regret that one of you, the member representing the good people of Aguata II Constituency in the House of Assembly (my own representative) – Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, is still in the custody of the kidnappers.

“The security agencies are working very hard and round the clock to secure his freedom. God is on the throne and Anambra will win. Let me leave it at that”, the governor said at the House of Assembly.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga told Vanguard last night that Okoye had been killed.

“His head was found along Nnobi road today (Saturday). There is no suspect in custody yet” the PPRO said.