By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has withdrawn his Senatorial ambition for Senator Barau Jibrin representing the Kano North Senatorial Zone to resolve the heightening crises in the leading All Progressive Congress (APC).

This is coming after Ganduje had obtained the form to express intention to aspire for the position in the oncoming party primaries.

Reports reaching Vanguard have it that there were series of meetings between Ganduje and Sen Jibrin with other top APC members in Abuja where the agreement was said to have been reached for the Governor to let go his ambition for peace to reign in the party.

Sen Jibrin is reported to have insisted that he would not dump APC even as his gubernatorial ambition has been blocked by Ganduje.

However, following the defections tsunami in the Kano APC in which many actors have left the party to other parties seeking platforms to contest for their intended positions, Ganduje agreed that some bigwigs in the party, including Barau Jibrin, should be allowed to have their ways back to Senate to save the party.

This information is confirmed by the Party’s state Secretary Zakari Sarina who said there has been tangible agreement s at high levels.

“Yes there were tangible understandings between the duo and soon everybody will know this position” he said.