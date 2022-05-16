Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, was on Monday arrested and detained over claims he laundered N80 billion through fronts.

Idris, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was picked up by the operatives of the anti-graft agency.

The statement by the Commission’s spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said that the AGF had raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

A statement claimed that the said funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

The statement also explained that Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues related to the alleged fraudulent activity.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion.

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

“The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

“Mr Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the commission,” Uwujaren said.

