By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Former Senator representing Southern Senatorial District in Cross River, Sen. Bassey Otu has clinched the ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary election in a landslide victory

The exercise which took place at the U.J Esuene sports stadium Calabar, started on Thursday but entered the early hours of Friday as the Chairman of the electoral Panel , Mohammed Makolo declared Prince Bassey Otu winner at about 2:00 am.

Otu who polled 811 votes to defeat two other aspirants, Senator John Owan-Enoh who scored 84 votes and Chris Agara that got 63 votes respectively.

The exercise which was attended by the governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and other stalwarts of the APC in Cross River State, south-south Nigeria, was held under light rain showers and floodlights of the Sports stadium.

In his acceptance speech, the APC candidate, Sen. Bassey Otu started by thanking God while lauding governor Ayade for his courage in giving the People a voice .

“I want to start by thanking God almighty, let me salute the courage , dexterity , ethical standing and where he is taking Cross River State , we are very proud of you. When you started, your critical focus was to decouple Cross River from leaning too much on federal allocation.

“We will continue where you stopped .We will make sure that we will take to to the level where Cross Riverians will be happy and benefits.

” I’m a proud of the delegates. God will bear me witness , these voters have voted without a penny. I’m touched by this show of love, today is birth of a project that will signal the birth of our journey in Cross River

“This day wouldn’t have been possible if not that many of the aspirants decided to sacrifice their ambition for the interest of the state. I hold this mandate in your trust , I will carry all of you along,” he said.