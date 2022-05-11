By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

THE Academic Staff Union of the Polytechnics, ASUP, on Wednesday, declared a two-week warning strike starting from Monday, May 16.

The declaration of strike came after the expiration of the one month ultimatum by ASUP to the Federal Government on April 4, which expired on May 4.

Addressing journalists on the status of its engagement with the government, after its emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Abuja, the President of ASUP, Anderson Ezeibe, said the that the decision to proceed on strike was as a result of the government inability to address their nine points demands.

Ezeibe called on the public to prevail on the government to do the needful within the two weeks period so as to avoid an indefinite shut down of the sector.

Among the contentious issues are the non-release of the approved revitalisation fund for the sector, non-release of arrears of the new minimum wage, non-release of the reviewed normative instruments for the institution/management and programmes accreditation.

The alleged sustained infractions in implementation of the provisions of the Federal Polytechnics Act as amended, is also an issue.

Other demands include the delay in the appointment of reactors, non-release of the scheme of service for polytechnics, continued victimisation of union officers, among others.