…we’ve made arrests in connection to Sabon Gari explosion – Police

By Bashir Bello

Barely days after the explosion that rocked Aba road in Sabon Gari, Fagge Local Government area of Kano State, the state police command on Saturday said it has intercepted a vehicle fully loaded with Improvise Explosive Device, IED materials.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sumaila Dikko who disclosed this said the vehicle was intercepted on Thursday at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA of the State.

CP Dikko in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Abdullahi Haruna said the explosive device heading from Jigawa state was intercepted after a hot chase of the suspects who later abandoned the vehicle.

He further said the command succeeded in making arrests in connection with the last Tuesday Sabon Gari explosion.

According to him, “arrests have been made linking one of the collapsed shop with dealings in sales of illicit, toxic chemical substances and combustible materials suspected to be used for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Evidence of purchase was also recovered. An investigation is in progress”.

“9 people were certified dead by a Medical Doctor and 8 victims including students of Winners Kids Academy opposite the collapsed building that sustained minor injuries as a result of shock waves were treated and discharged.

“Those that lost their lives as a result of the explosion are; Ejike Vincent (Wielder), Michael Adejo (Chemical Seller), Musa Kalla (Tea Seller), Christiana Abosade and Mary. “Others include, Austine Dada, Madam Owoleke, Omo Ben and Bose Oladapo.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, among the 9 victims of the explosion, one of them deals in illicit storage of toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials. He was later identified as Michael Adejo (now late). Items recovered at the scene include; Five (5) Bottles of different brands of Acidic Liquid, Three (3) Bags of Potassium substance, One (1) Jeri can of mixed chemicals, Six and a half (6.5) Cartons of Snuff (Tobacco) and Five (5) Drums of Polymer (Chemical).

“Technical Investigation conducted by the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) revealed that the explosion is suspected to be occurred as a result of mixed Chemical / Gas reactions exposed to a source of heat, such as fire, spark or increase in pressure resulting in combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion which can have shattering effects,” he said.

The Commissioner added that, “In another development, on the 19th May, 2022, following an intelligence report that, a Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle, Ash in color with suspected sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) is coming from Jigawa State to Kano State, immediately a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder were deployed. At about 1630hrs of the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the Motor Vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State.

“A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvise Explosive Device materials. Two (2) AK-47 Rifles, Four (4) AK-47 Magazines, One Thousand and Ninety-Eight (1,098) Live Ammunition, and Two (2) Pistol Magazines were also recovered. An investigation has commenced.

“We urged residents to continue praying for the State, the Nation, be vigilant, and report any suspicious person(s), item(s), movement or incidences to the nearest Police Station, and not take laws into their hands. Round-the-clock visibility patrol and raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the State, as the command will sustain the ongoing “Operation Puff Adder” that has been yielding positive results,” CP Dikko however stated.