Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Professor of Pathologist, Olusegun Sylvester Ojo Wednesday, told an Osun State High Court that the death of Timothy Adegoke cannot be anatomically determined.

He disclosed this at the resumed hearing of the murder trial of Adegoke, an OAU postgraduate student allegedly killed inside Hilton Hotels and suites owned by Dr Rahman Adedoyin, for which he and six of his workers are facing trial.

The court had adjourned in April till today to allow the defendants to open their defence.

At the resumed trial, consultant pathologist, Professor Ojo under cross-examination from Mr Femi Falana, SAN, said the advance decompose the body had undergone made it difficult to determine the cause of death.

The pathologist is still giving witness before Chief Judge Adepele Ojo of the state High Court.

