By Prince Osuagwu

After a strong fourth quarter 2021 result frontline e-commerce platform Jumia has also released its first environmental social governance report, to flaunt its current sustainability practices.

The online retail shop said in 2021, it reduced its fuel consumption per package shipment by 24 per cent by adopting measures geared towards sustainable ecosystem.

This was in addition to selling up to 8,472 refurbished phones as part of sustainable alternatives to consumers.

Recall that Jumia had earlier announced that its Gross merchandise value, GMV reached all time high of $330 million, while Quarterly active consumers hit 3.8 million and orders 11.3 million during the period under review. They represent 29 percent, 40 percent and 20 percent year-over-year growth, respectively.

GMV is the total value of merchandise sold over a given period of time through a customer-to-customer exchange site.

All that statistics, marked meaningful acceleration and growth momentum for the platform, with new records reached across all usage metrics.

Following up with its first Environmental Social Governance Report and strategy alongside an overview of current sustainability practices shows the online store is comfortable, no wonder, the company has made its mission, “Leveraging technology to improve everyday lives in Africa,” the first pillar of its sustainability strategy.

The report draws on Jumia’s 2021 non-financial data and provides disclosures in line with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) materiality topics for e-commerce entities as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The report highlights five material themes in the context of its sustainability strategy, including minimizing Impact on Environment, providing convenience, affordability and accessibility for consumers, empowering sellers, partners, and communities by building an engaged inclusive and diverse workforce and operating with Strong Governance and Ethical Standards

Jumia Co-Founders and CEOs Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara said: “We are proud that through our actions and our ecosystem we are contributing to social development, generating employment and business opportunities, and closing inequality gaps for thousands of people’’ .

Also Chief Sustainability Officer and Chairwoman Nigeria, Juliet Anammah, added that “it is exciting to note that we have endless opportunities to make choices which are good for our business and also good for our people, communities and the planet. As a growing entity on the path to profitability, this alignment between sustainability and our business objectives is a critical success factor”.